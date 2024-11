Diljit Dosanjh Sweeps Netizens With His Heartwarming Reaction For A Weeping Fan: 'It's Ok To Cry...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh has already moved several fans with his music. He won hearts again, this time, for taking a girls' side who was trolled for crying at the Jaipur leg of the Dil-luminati tour.

“It's ok, it's ok to cry. is an emotion,” the Punjabi singer's voice was heard in the background of the montage, as it showcased several women who attended Diljit's concert, weeping.

Dosanjh posted the clip on his Instagram account early morning on Saturday, consoling fans that it was okay to get emotional. "A woman who knows her worth doesn't need validation-she shines bright enough to light her own way. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," read the video's caption.

'Myself have cried several times...'

The 'Lover' fame then continued in Punjabi, "There is smile, dance, bhangra, gidda and even crying in it. I myself have cried several times after listening to music. Only those people who have emotions can cry. I got you, don't you worry about that. No one should stop a girl. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves."

Diljit also told the crowd, "Inna da apmaan karrahe ho, tussi desh di beti da apmaan karrae ho, main tenu das diya gal (You are insulting her, you are insulting the daughter of the country, I'm telling you)."

Fans go gaga over Diljit's gesture

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, "An artist taking a stand for his fan. What a man!"

Another wrote,“Such a beautiful human! He came across the memes. Let the beautiful girl live in peace without trolling her for being vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, some other fans took a different stance, and commented that the Punjabi singer was supporting only the women who earned.“Kama rahi, tabhi toh enjoy kar pa rahi,” (The women are earning, which is why they are able to enjoy) wrote one Instagrammer.