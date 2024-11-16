Gunmen Open Fire At Petrol Pump In Gokulpuri, Supervisor Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) In a shocking incident late on Friday night, four miscreants opened fire at a pump office near the Gokulpuri and Wazirabad Road in North East Delhi, injuring one person. Over two dozen rounds were fired during the attack, leaving the area in panic.

According to the Delhi Police, the attack took place at Mukul Diesel Petrol Pump in the Gokulpuri area around 10:38 P.M. The injured, identified as supervisor Anshul Rathi, suffered minor injuries from glass shards and was rushed to GTB Hospital.

Doctors confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening. Rathi has been working at the petrol pump for six years and reportedly has no known enmity with anyone.

Eyewitnesses and police sources revealed that four assailants arrived on two motorcycles. A pillion rider on one of the bikes opened fire at the office cabin from outside before the two bikes sped off in different directions -- one towards Gokulpuri and the other towards the Loni roundabout.

The petrol pump owner, Harish Chaudhary, informed police that the attack could stem from an old rivalry in his village. Chaudhary, who is known as a "bad character" of the Gokulpuri police station area, has several pending cases against him.

Delhi Police have launched an investigation and are scrutinising CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

"We are taking this case very seriously. The involvement of multiple rounds of firing indicates a premeditated attack. Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive and identify the attackers," a senior police official said.

This incident has raised concerns about law and order in the national Capital. Security has been tightened around the petrol pump, and additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure public safety.

There have been several incidents of firing in the national Capital in the last few months and the Aam Aadmi Party has slammed the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre over the issue as the Delhi Police comes under the charge of the LG.

Hitting out at the Centre for the spurt in crime, firing incidents and extortion bids in the national Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had stated,“If the Central government spends even one per cent of its time on improving law and order in Delhi, the situation would be much better.”