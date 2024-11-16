Science & Sanskar Both Equally Important: J & K LG
Date
11/16/2024 12:09:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Haridwar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday addressed the 'All India Vedic Conference-2024' at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The event was also graced by Param Pujya Mahamandleshwar Acharya Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giri Ji Maharaj.
In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the need to create a fine balance between material advancement and developing a compassionate society, kind and noble human being.
He emphasised the role of scientists and spiritualists in achieving the said goal.'Science' & 'Sanskar', both are equally important for balanced growth of humanity. Vedas taught us about science, math, medicine and science ensured new inventions, innovations and findings, serving the cause of humanity, the LG said.
He said:“Spiritual odyssey lit our path in the process of self-realization while scientific quest gave us new technologies, health, food, means of communication, travel, quality of life and it ensured welfare of humankind.”
“Vedas gave us the true meaning of life and continue to guide us towards a noble path. Timeless wisdom of Vedas nurturing minds and hearts of young generation. I truly believe Vedic ethics and values will ensure we prosper materially and also follow the path of righteousness and Dharma,” he said conference was convened under the auspices of the Maharishi
Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratisthan and
Vedasthali
Shodh Sansthan, Suratgiri Ashram.
