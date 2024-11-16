Germany Transfers 200 More Afghans From Pakistan After Months Of Delay

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

German reported that approximately 200 Afghan refugees were transferred from Islamabad, Pakistan, to Germany on Thursday.

Reports on Friday, November 15, revealed that these individuals had worked as translators or drivers for Germany during their mission in Afghanistan. Their relocation underscores Germany's commitment to assisting those who supported their operations.

The refugees reportedly fled Afghanistan to escape the Taliban following NATO's withdrawal and sought refuge in Pakistan. This group of refugees included women and arrived at Erfurt Airport in Germany on Thursday evening.

Upon their arrival, the Afghan refugees were warmly welcomed by staff from Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees. The initiative reflects the humanitarian efforts of the German government to provide safety for at-risk individuals.

After the collapse of the previous Afghan government, the German federal government pledged to relocate 1,000 at-risk Afghans monthly to Germany. However, the process has faced significant delays, leaving many vulnerable people in uncertainty.

Reports indicate that while Germany's Foreign Ministry had initially accepted the applications of several at-risk Afghans, subsequent security incidents led to the rejection of many applications. Afghan refugees in Pakistan were informed of these rejections through official emails.

Currently, Germany's Interior Ministry estimates that around 3,000 at-risk Afghans are awaiting acceptance in Pakistan. Despite Germany's commitment, the delays and rejections have added to the frustrations of those seeking safety.

The plight of Afghan refugees highlights the immense challenges they face, not only in escaping conflict zones but also in securing asylum in host countries. The delay in the relocation process and the rejection of applications exacerbate their vulnerability, leaving many in limbo with uncertain futures.

