New Afghan TV Channel Launched In Exile

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Journalists Center has welcomed the official launch of the“Deeyar” television and emphasized the importance of increasing free outside the country.

On Friday, November 15, this media support organization issued a statement applauding the start of Deeyar TV's broadcasts outside Afghanistan.

The organization highlighted that, given the severe restrictions on information dissemination within Afghanistan, the establishment of Diyar TV abroad fulfills a crucial need for the community.

The organization further stated that the growth of free media outside Afghanistan could effectively reflect the realities of the society in the country.

Deeyar TV also issued a statement on Friday announcing the commencement of its official broadcasts outside Afghanistan, marking a significant step for exiled Afghan journalism.

The television network noted that this platform was established through the initiative of several Afghan journalists living in exile.

The broadcasting platform has officially started operations from the state of Virginia, USA, aiming to provide news and insights relevant to the Afghan community.

The launch of Deeyar TV represents a beacon of hope for Afghan journalism, offering an alternative platform for truth and transparency in the face of harsh media restrictions at home.

It underscores the resilience of Afghan journalists committed to keeping their society informed, despite the challenges of exile.

The presence of free media outlets like Deeyar TV outside Afghanistan not only provides a voice to the silenced but also serves as a crucial link between the global community and the ongoing struggles within Afghanistan, fostering awareness and support for those affected by the current situation.

