Kartik Aaryan Reveals ‘Biraada’ Is ‘On Loop’ In His Playlist

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) star Kartik Aaryan revealed that the song“Beiraada” from his latest release“Bhool Bhulaiyya 3” is on loop in his playlist.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself posing in a tan coloured jacket paired with pants and white T-shirt. He completed the look with sunglasses and his iconic Rooh Baba pose. The song“Beiraada”, which is by Parampara Thakur and Sachet Tandon, playing in the background.

He captioned the post:“On Loop.”

In other news, on November 14 Kartik shared glimpses from his Patna trip. The posted a on his Instagram handle, where he was seen clicking selfies with his fans. The clip also shows him enjoying litti chokha, the traditional Bihari dish.

The video opened with Kartik telling photographers,“Mike mat gusa muh mein.” He was then seen striking his famous Rooh Baba signature pose with fans and posing with the workers of a restaurant.

Later, on a flight, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor is seen asking, "Is this an Air India or Vistara flight?" To this, the crew member responds, "It's Air India, Sir, are you happy about that?" Kartik smiled and made a playful face.

In the clip, one fan is heard telling the actor, "I have seen your film five times; now I'm going to watch it for the sixth time." The fun-filled video ends with the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor sitting in a car, enjoying litti chokha with his team.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote in the caption,“Litti-Chokha ka Swad Zubaan se Aur Patna ka Pyaar Dilo-Dimag se utar hi nahin raha #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in Theatres.”

He is currently basking in the success of his latest release "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, which hit theatres on November 1. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.