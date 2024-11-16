Coldplay Tickets For Ahmedabad Concert Go On Sale Today: Here's Where And How To Secure Your Pass For November 16 Show

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Tickets for British rock Coldplay's fourth India concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi go on sale through BookMyShow at 12 pm today (November 16). The concert scheduled for January 2, 202, is part of the band's Of The Spheres World Tour.

Notably, this is the first time since 2016 that Coldplay is set to return to India. The Ahmedabad concert with a intended audience of 100,000 is also set to be the group's biggest show ever.

We take a look at what you can expect in terms of concert prices and how to secure your seats via BookMyShow today.

While BookMyShow has not yet indicated what we can expect as ticket prices for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert, we can gain some idea from the price range for the band's 2025 Mumbai concerts.



Regular tickets: Priced between ₹2,500 – ₹35,000.

Infinity Tickets: Priced at around ₹2,000, these tickets could be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per buyer. VIP lounge tickets: Priced at ₹35,000.

To book the tickets to Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour', follow these steps:



Log in to BookMyShow using your phone number or email-ID

Before booking decide your preferred category

Click on 'BOOK NOW' to enter the waiting room You can enter the waiting room anytime between 11-11.59 am on 16 November. However, BookMyShow has stated,“Early entry in the waiting room does not give priority access to the queue”, adding ,“once the sale begins at at 12pm, each user will be assigned a position in the queue through an automated queue randomisation”.