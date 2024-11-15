Mass. Climate, Cleantech Legislation Will Accelerate Clean Energy Buildout

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres applauds the final passage of two important bills that will bolster Massachusetts' role as a climate and clean leader while supporting the state economy. The Massachusetts omnibus climate bill includes essential reforms to state permitting and siting procedures to responsibly accelerate the buildout of clean energy infrastructure while boosting into clean power, transportation, and buildings. Separately, the Commonwealth's new economic development bill includes a significant investment over the next decade to foster the emerging cleantech industry.

Ceres has helped organize business support for both bills throughout 2024. In July, Ceres joined an effort led by the Environmental League of Massachusetts to convene 28 leading businesses and institutions to call for passage of the climate omnibus bill in a letter to lawmakers. In the letter, companies including Akamai Technologies, Amalgamated Bank, Eastern Bank, Form Energy, Trillium Asset Management, and VHB joined institutions such as Boston Children's Hospital, Boston Medical Center, the Museum of Science, and UMass Lowell to urge legislators to pass the law and“enable communities across the Commonwealth to take action to meet our statutory clean energy and emission-reduction goals for 2025 and 2030.”

Ceres joined another ELM-led effort in May to organize a letter in support of the cleantech investments in the economic development bill. More than 81 signatories - including Associated Industries of Massachusetts, Autodesk, Berkshire Bank, Clean Energy Ventures, DSM, Encore Boston Harbor, Lyft, REI Co-op, Schneder Electric, Siemens, and Uber - supported that investment to“signify to companies, venture capitalists, and innovators that Massachusetts is the place to be for climate tech.”

And in September, Ceres CEO Mindy Lubber published an op-ed on WBUR's Cognoscenti website, calling on lawmakers to hold a special legislative session to pass both the climate bill and the economic development bill's clean tech investment after both had stalled out at the end of the formal session in July. The two bills, she wrote, would allow Massachusetts to harness“strong economic tailwinds that the high-tech and life science sectors delivered the state in previous generations.”

