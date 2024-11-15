Vicky Kaushal Shares A Glimpse Of Him Doing Pull Ups

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) heartthrob Vicky Kaushal dropped a showcasing his strength while doing pull ups.

Vicky took to Instagram stories, where he shared a clip from his gym. In the video, the who is seen wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt paired with black sweatpants and a baseball cap walks into the frame, does over 10 pull ups and then walks away. The video had Karan Aujla's“Fire” playing in the background.

The did not caption the clip.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in“Chhava”. In August, the actor shared the poster of the film. He took to his Instagram to share a picture of an overhead shot in which his character can be seen as the lone warrior fighting the army of the enemies with swords in both his hands. His post also said that the teaser for the film will be out on Monday.

He wrote in the caption,“Unbowed. Unbroken. Unconquerable. The courage to defy an empire. #Chhaava Teaser Out In 1 Hour! The Warrior Roars... on 6th December 2024”.

“Chhava”, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

On November 13, it was announced that he will play the 'eternal warrior of dharma' Chiranjeevi Parashurama in 'Mahavatar' directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in December 2026.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a string of posters of the film, featuring him. The actor looks unrecognizable as he sports long hair and a long rugged beard. In one poster, the actor is seen sporting a rust hued dhoti along with Rudraksh on his wrist and arm. He is even seen carrying a weapon.

For the caption, Vicky wrote:“Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!”

Other details about the film are under wraps.