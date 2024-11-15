Feel The Hybrid Off-Road Capabilities: Global Media And Users First Trial Of JETOUR T1 And T2 I-DM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FUZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 9, the test drive session of the JETOUR Global Travel+ 2024 for international and users went smoothly at the Ruyi Lake Off-Road Course in Pingtan, Fujian Province. With a full product lineup of eight on site, including JETOUR's family and off-road series, JETOUR invited guests to test drive its key models - the JETOUR T1 and JETOUR T2 i-DM.

Thumb-up by Media and Users: Strong Power, Precise Handling and Stunning Appearance

At the event, the JETOUR T1 and T2 i-DM impressed everyone with their exterior design, as well as performance such as chassis tuning, stability and suspension.

“JETOUR products are great. They look sophisticated and beautiful!”

“Powerful and safe at the same time.”

“The driving experience is thrilling and at least a decade ahead!”

“The car is super stable. It handles perfectly!”

“The Slalom test is amazing!”

“It's awesome!”

The JETOUR T1, which just won the Red Dot Award in October for its outstanding design, features MacPherson independent front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension for both urban and rough road conditions. With a 28° approach angle and 29° departure angle, a minimum ground clearance of 190 mm and a wading depth of 600 mm, the JETOUR T1 offers class-leading off-road capability and the power to cope with unpaved road conditions. It can also be equipped with an optional towing package that includes a 1600kg towing capacity, tow hook and electrical connection.

The JETOUR T2 i-DM, the first model based on the JETOUR Super Hybrid Off-Road Platform, embodies versatility, energy efficiency, intelligent cockpit, and state-of-the-art electronic architecture. In terms of off-road capability, it also features a four-wheel independent suspension combining MacPherson independent front suspension and multilink independent rear suspension. Both the JETOUR T2 and T2 i-DM feature a 180-degree transparent underbody system and a 700 mm wading depth.

JETOUR is accelerating the pace of new energy product launches. The T2 i-DM would be launched in December 2024, starting JETOUR's full hybridization in global market. In the future, JETOUR will launch more products on the hybrid platform in different segments. For JETOUR, the vision is clear: to be a global leading brand in hybrid off-road vehicles.

