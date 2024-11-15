Stefanchuk, Verma Discuss Long-Range Weapons, Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma have underscored the need to expedite the delivery of announced military aid to Ukraine.

Stefanchuk shared details of the meeting on , according to Ukrinform.

"I emphasized the critical importance of the bipartisan and bicameral support of the U.S. for Ukraine, along with the strategic leadership of the United States in providing military, economic, humanitarian, and assistance to our country," Stefanchuk said.

He expressed gratitude for the United States' collaboration with partners, particularly the G7, highlighting the "historic" decision to allocate $50 billion to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets.

He also praised U.S. efforts to establish an international compensation mechanism to address the damage inflicted on Ukraine by Russian aggression.

The discussion focused heavily on Ukraine's security situation, especially in light of Russia's ongoing attacks and its growing ties with Iran and North Korea, Stefanchuk said.

"I believe that now is the time for decisive action to support Ukraine. This includes inviting Ukraine to NATO, providing long-range weapons while lifting restrictions on their use, and enhancing our air defense system. Most importantly, we must accelerate the delivery of already announced military aid to Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook