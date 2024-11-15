Energy Minister Announces Construction Of Over 800 MW Of Wind Generation In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the direction of energy, the development of wind will be key in 2025 in Ukraine.

Minister of Energy German Galushchenko said this in an interview with Ukrinform on the sidelines of the international conference, ReBuild Ukraine and Energy, held in Warsaw.

"But from the point of view of 'green' energy, of course, we intend to significantly increase wind generation next year. There are corresponding plans for the construction of specific wind generation facilities with a capacity of over 800 mW," the noted.

He added that at the conference in Warsaw, Ukraine's western partners showed significant interest in wind generation.

"In particular, we spoke about this with our Norwegian colleagues, who are now considering a large project in Ukraine for 300 MW, related to wind energy," Galushchenko emphasized.

In his opinion, solar energy development is also important.

"Regarding this matter, we expect that next year the programs for households will be actively launched. We really hope that people will install solar panels because the government is creating such an opportunity, banks have united regarding the possibility of obtaining loans from them at a zero interest rate for 10 years. Now it's all just beginning, but I think that next year there will be completely different numbers, and we will observe developments in this direction," Galushchenko emphasized.

However, he still considers the development of wind energy and the implementation of projects that are already scheduled in this area to be the most important issue in the coming year.

According to the minister, due to the fact that the first auction for the allocation of quotas for the support of renewable energy sources did not take place, the ministry is studying whether "something should be changed in the terms of the auctions."

"Of course, we are interested in this, the auction will still be held," Galushchenko assured.

As reported, the first auction for distribution of support quotas for renewables, which was scheduled for October 31, did not take place due to a lack of offers. At the auction, it was planned to distribute a support quota for solar energy producers in the amount of 11,000 kW

According to the Wind Energy Association, as of January 1, 2024, the total capacity of wind power plants (WPP) in Ukraine stood at 1,900.8 MW.