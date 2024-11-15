Ukrainian Commandos Release 16 Soldiers From Encirclement In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center executed a successful raid, rescuing 16 servicemen from three different units of Ukraine's Defense Forces from being encircled by enemy forces in Russia's Kursk region.

That's according to the SOF command, Ukrinform reports.

"At two o'clock in the morning, SOF operators received an order to take a group of servicemen from friendly units out of encirclement. Within two hours, the operators planned the mission and advanced on two armored Humvees to rescue their comrades-in-arms," reads the caption to the relevant posted on social media.

According to the Command, they "rushed in there in their Humvees, took soldiers on board, and headed back."

The evacuation team broke out of the area under Russian tank, heavy machine gun, and drone fire.

Ukraine's military were successfully evacuated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the National Intelligence Service in South Korea confirmed that the North Korean military is already engaged in hostilities against the Ukrainian forces in Kursk region.

Photo: SOF Command, illustrative