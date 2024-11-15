KFF Orders Closure Of 41 Shops For Failure To Meet Safety Standards

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force said Friday that 41 shops and institutions have been shut down yesterday for violating the regulations and fire safety.

The stores in questions had failed to get the necessary fire safety licenses and were previously warned of possible closure if they did not correct their status, the KFF noted in a press release. (end)

msa









MENAFN15112024000071011013ID1108891643