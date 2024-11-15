Action Bladder Cancer UK Offers Grants For Bladder Cancer Research

(MENAFN- Pressat) Action Bladder Cancer UK (ABC UK) is inviting applications for grants to support research into bladder cancer, encouraging projects that aim to improve bladder cancer care, treatment, or diagnosis.

ABC UK offers grants through two schemes: the ABC UK Improving Outcomes for Patients Programme, which provides grants of up to £25,000 and is open to a wide range of applicants, including primary care professionals, urologists, cancer specialists, and researchers; and the ABC UK Nursing Grants, which awards up to £10,000 specifically to urology and cancer nurses, recognising the vital role of specialist nurses in enhancing patient care and treatment pathways.

ABC UK will consider funding high-quality, stand-alone projects directly related to bladder cancer that demonstrate clear outcomes aimed at improving knowledge, driving change, exploring new approaches and, most importantly, enhancing patient outcomes and experiences. Projects can be data-driven, or clinic or lab-based and may also serve as catalysts for further research.

Jeannie Rigby, ABC UK CEO, says:“We are thrilled to support essential research into bladder cancer. Despite its high incidence and mortality, bladder cancer has been historically underfunded, with limited advancements in treatment or survival rates over the past thirty years. Our mission is to change this by prioritising and supporting research which has an impact and can improve outcomes for bladder cancer patients.”

Further information, including full guidelines and previous research projects supported by ABC UK can be found on the ABC UK website . Applications for ABC UK research grants should be made directly to ABC UK through the application form on this webpage, and the application window closes on 15 March 2025. Those interested in discussing a proposal further are encouraged to contact ABC UK at ....

