Viral Video: Bengaluru Woman Passenger Abuses Auto Driver After He Confronts Her Over Ride Cancellation In Ola

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru is slowly becoming famous for all the wrong reasons. Earlier, it was traffic, and now it brawls with autorickshaw drivers . In a recent incident, an auto driver was seen confronting a passenger by claiming that she booked two autos at the same time and cancelled one.

When the woman, in return, said that she did not the auto, the argument escalated further. With the was posted on social media, it sparked a debate with many users chipping in their comments.

In a video, an auto driver in Bengaluru went near another auto and asked the passenger if she cancelled his ride . When she said she did not, the driver said,“How can you book two autos simultaneously, madam? I have been waiting here for a long time and you have now cancelled and got into another auto. What are you doing with auto drivers?”

In response, the woman used abusive language and tried throwing a punch at the other auto driver, asking him to leave.“I did not book two autos. Why are you harassing me? I just checked prices in two different autos and booked one. If you get a call, then it is an app problem. Please leave and do not harass me,” she furiously said.

Apart from this, the woman was also seen complaining about it to her father who was on a call and also took down the details of the auto rickshaw.

Here's how netizens reacted:

One user said,“When a company gives a cancellation feature in its app, why blame customers for using that? Blame drivers, too, when they cancel. Or let the company collect booking charges and give them to the other party. If auto guys were listening to customers, Ola/Uber would not have flourished.”

Another user said,“While canceling an auto ride is not an offense, using such words and hitting someone is. I hope the police investigate this and take appropriate action soon.”