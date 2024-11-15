Canada And Nigeria Partner At COP29 To Launch Carbon-Neutral AI Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First AI carbon-neutral

Pioneering partnership between NASENI and DigiHub Shawinigan establishes carbon offset system, leading to GenerIA's groundbreaking carbon-neutral AI

SHAWINIGAN, QC, CANADA, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COP 29: Canada and Nigeria Join Forces for the Climate, Introducing a New Carbon Credit Model for Eco-Responsible AIBaku, Azerbaijan – November 15, 2024 – At COP 29, Canada and Nigeria announce a strategic partnership to create an innovative carbon credit model to support Nigeria's economic and ecological development. This project, led by Nigeria's National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the DigiHub Shawinigan, establishes a carbon offset system specifically designed for the Nigerian market, enabling credits generated to be reinvested directly into the local economy. The goal is to fund the transition toward carbon neutrality while integrating each country's sustainable development objectives.A Partnership Addressing the Global Energy Challenges of Artificial IntelligenceThis partnership comes at a time when the energy footprint of digital technologies is growing rapidly. According to the International Energy Agency, data centers, which previously consumed 1% of global electricity, now reach 460 TWh with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies. By 2026, this consumption could double, matching that of a country like Japan. This joint initiative addresses this sustainability challenge by developing compensation and energy efficiency solutions for resource-intensive technologies, particularly AI.A Strong Bilateral Commitment for a Sustainable Future"We are proud of this partnership, which enables Nigeria to strengthen its industrial infrastructure while playing an active role in the global fight against climate change," said Khalil Halilu, CEO of NASENI. "By implementing a local carbon credit model, we lay the foundation for a green and sustainable economy for Nigeria."For Steven Guilbeault, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, "This initiative launched in Shawinigan is an encouraging development that deserves to be celebrated. Canadian organizations like DigiHub contribute to the deployment of emerging green innovation technologies needed to decarbonize sectors such as artificial intelligence."François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, proudly adds, "Seeing such an innovative project emerge from Shawinigan, at the heart of my riding, reflects Canada's excellence and leadership in sustainable technology. This partnership with NASENI is not only a climate breakthrough but also a model of cooperation for inclusive economic development."GenerIA: A Concrete Example of the Partnership's ImpactA tangible example of this collaboration is GenerIA, a startup from DigiHub Shawinigan that is already developing language models. This company is set to launch the world's first carbon-neutral AI, with a strong commitment to eco-responsibility. GenerIA is already offering a frugal AI, consuming 50 to 60% less CO2 than comparable technologies. Thanks to the carbon offset system established through the partnership with NASENI, this AI will achieve total carbon neutrality – an unprecedented breakthrough in the field.Philippe Nadeau, Managing Director of DigiHub Shawinigan, states, "GenerIA perfectly illustrates the impact of our partnership with NASENI. It is proof that an innovation born in Canada can have a global reach by offering both technological and ecological solutions. A robust API system will allow companies worldwide to easily integrate these frugal and carbon-neutral AI technologies, boosting our innovation ecosystem."Romuald Drussant, spokesperson for GenerIA, concludes, "Today, we take a historic step: our technology becomes carbon-neutral, a world first that redefines environmental standards in the sector. In addition to offering maximum performance for minimal consumption, our AI now precisely measures its carbon impact and completely offsets it. This marks a new era for responsible, ethical, and sustainable AI."An International Cooperation with Multiple BenefitsThis unique partnership offers significant advantages: DigiHub will be able to provide carbon offsetting to its partner companies, thus strengthening its leadership in sustainability, while NASENI will benefit from funding and new industrial capabilities. This collaboration allows Canada to strengthen its bilateral relations with a strategic African partner while promoting an inclusive and ecological development model.COP 29 symbolizes this international cooperation, laying the foundations for a future where technology and ecology come together to build a more sustainable world.------------NASENI: The Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, a Nigerian government agency dedicated to the development of infrastructure in science, technology, and engineering. It aims to strengthen the country's technological capabilities by promoting local solutions, supporting industrialization, and creating jobs. With a network of 12 specialized institutes, NASENI collaborates with universities, industries, and international organizations to drive innovation and Nigeria's technological autonomy.DigiHub Shawinigan is a leading digital ecosystem in Canada, a powerful driver of digital transformation since 2014. With its high computing capacity and expertise in AI, DigiHub is more than a tech hub: it's an incubator of innovation, where startups, researchers, and industries join forces to create the technologies of tomorrow. With its new Technological Convergence Hub, it combines AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and the metaverse to develop groundbreaking solutions.GenerIA, based at DigiHub Shawinigan, is a startup that develops sovereign and eco-responsible AI solutions, combining exceptional performance with environmental respect. The company designs professional AI tailored to execute directly on client data, ensuring maximum security and reduced energy consumption. Its upcoming series, Nexus, a generation of generalist AIs inspired by ChatGPT's spirit, will set new standards by combining quantum computing power, energy frugality, and total carbon neutrality.

