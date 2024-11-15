NASA Receives 14Th Consecutive 'Clean' Financial Audit Opinion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, NASA received an unmodified, or "clean," opinion from an external auditor on its fiscal year 2024 statements.

The rating is the best possible audit opinion, certifying that NASA's financial statements conform with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for agencies

and accurately present the agency's financial position. The audit opinion reaffirms the agency's commitment to transparency in the use of American taxpayers' dollars.

"For the 14th year in a row, NASA has delivered a reliable, accurate, and transparent report of our fiscal operations as we explore the unknown in air and space," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "I thank NASA's Chief Financial Officer Margaret Schaus for her leadership, and I am proud that NASA continues to uphold the public's trust in our goals, our missions, and our financial reporting practices. Such trust is critical to our agency's success."

The 2024 Agency Financial Report

provides key financial and performance information and demonstrates the agency's commitment to transparency in the use of American taxpayers' dollars. In addition, the 2024 report presents progress during the past year, and spotlights the array of NASA missions, objectives, and workforce advanced with these financial resources.

"I am proud NASA has achieved its 14th consecutive clean bill of health on its financial statements," said NASA Chief Financial Officer Margaret Schaus. "I want to recognize the outstanding commitment of our NASA team to ensuring sound stewardship and transparency over the resources entrusted to our agency."

In fiscal year 2024, NASA continued preparation for Artemis II, a mission to send four astronauts around the Moon as part of the Artemis campaign. The agency also publicly unveiled the X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft, which will change the way we travel, paving the way for a new generation of commercial aircraft that can travel faster than the speed of sound. Among other highlights, NASA built upon our longstanding efforts to study our Earth as a system, advancing our work on the NASA-Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. This joint mission between the agency and ISRO is the first radar of its kind in space to systematically map the Earth.

