Locate Strategytm Launches The Patient Proximity Study To Assist With Due Diligence And Other Strategic Decisions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Locate Strategy, a leader in independent, data driven location strategy solutions

Locate Strategy, a leader in independent, data-driven location strategy solutions announces the launch of its latest product

- David James, CPA CEO FounderGRANVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Locate Strategy , a leader in independent, data-driven location strategy solutions for the Dental, Medical, Optometry and Veterinary industries (and industries outside of healthcare), announces the launch of its latest product, the“Patient Proximity Study” (PPS).“We provide a practical, affordable way to measure and integrate patients, competitors, locations, stores, territories or any type of list for any market into due diligence, valuations, and other strategic decisions”, said David James, CPA and Founder/CEO.The PPS uses HIPAA compliant data from a practice/hospital CRM to visualize on a map and analyze patient dispersion in up to six customer defined radius or drive time layers, providing the number and percentage of patients in each layer in relation to the existing practice location.The PPS also supports the following examples of strategic decisions:. Assessing the risk of patient attrition during an ownership transition.. Determining patient overlap between existing offices or a proposed new office.. Evaluating the impact of moving a practice or opening new markets.. Target Marketing/Marketing Resource Allocation based on proximity to the practice and effort required to keep patients in a transition.. Territory Planning.In addition, the Study also comes with the option to include six data categories selected from the customer CRM by the selected radius or drive time layers.“As we continue to expand our deep reach of products to the Healthcare Industry, we are also excited by the opportunities we have entered into industries beyond Healthcare”, said Rhonda Meyer, VP Sales, and Partnerships.For more information, visitPatient-Proximity-StudyAbout Locate Strategy, LLCLocate Strategy, LLC is committed to delivering independent, cutting-edge geospatial location solutions to the Professional Practice industry via the Locate Platform that empowers individual and corporate Practitioners and Practices as well as other industry suppliers to make fast, accurate data-driven decisions. With a focus on operational efficiency and client engagement, Locate Strategy stands at the forefront of the Professional Practice location strategy market.For additional inquiries, please contact:Media ContactRhonda Meyer, VP Sales and Partnerships...

Rhonda Meyer

Locate Strategy

+1 740-527-3898

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.