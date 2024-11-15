Shura Deputy Speaker Holds Bilateral Meeting On Sidelines Of Woman Of The Third Millennium Forum In Moscow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti held meetings with HE First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov and HE Andrey Yatskin, who serves as First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Assembly of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of her participation in the Third International Forum Woman of the Third Millennium, which concludes today.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed existing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways to enhance and develop it. They also addressed several topics on the forum's agenda.

Her Excellency also met with HE President of the International Women's Union Alfiya Amirova to discuss several issues related to the role of legislative councils in addressing women's issues, enhancing their status, and supporting their participation in development and societal building.

In a related context, Her Excellency also met with HE Member of the Council for Financial, Industrial, and Investment Policies at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Elena Gennadievna. The meeting dealt with discussing topics of joint interest.