The Merriest Grinchmas Ever Awaits With Grinch Décor From Gemmy

Grinch-Inspired Decorations from Airblown® Inflatables to Life-Size Animatronics

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! will be delighted with a feast of Grinch decorations to choose from this season. Gemmy's expansive collection, from amazing Airblown® Inflatables and yard décor to life-size animated characters, is sure to grow hearts three sizes.

Airblown® Inflatables

Set the scene for a Merry Grinchmas with the Grinch inflatable lineup. Big or small, hanging or arched, Gemmy has you covered:



Craft a custom scene with adorable 4-ft tall characters: Grinch in Ugly Red Sweater and Cindy-Lou Who with gift.

Warm hearts and add fun to your display with 6-ft and 6.5-ft options: Max and Grinch with red heart scene and Hanging Grinch with wreath. Welcome guests with whimsical 9-ft and 10-ft styles, perfect for parties and photo ops: sneaky Tiptoeing Grinch with gift sack, Merry Grinchmas Archway , and Grinch and Max with Naughty or Nice Sign .

Musical and Animated Merriment

For a multisensory experience, Grinch enthusiasts will love animated decor that plays "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch":



Life-Size Animated: Equipped with sound and motion features, these realistic characters are available in two styles-the charming 4-ft Animated Little Grinch and the 6-ft Animated Grinch in a Santa suit. EmoteGlowTM: Featuring animated faces that light up and sing, this amazing technology is available in the adorable 6.3-in Kawaii Grinch (in-store only) and the Grinch Musical Light String with eight bulbs.

Indoor/Outdoor Lighting and Decor

Lighting and decor options are fantastic on their own or layered into the mix:



The 4-ft tall 3D Grinch Tinsel Sculpture features the Grinch holding colorful stockings and shines with 35 LED lights.

Light up interior or exterior surfaces and walkways with the colorful Whirl-A-MotionTM Grinch Projection and festive Grinch Pathway Stakes . Perfect for indoor locations, battery-operated blow molds are available in two styles: 14-in Grinch and 12-in Max (in-store only).

Find this Grinch collection in-store and online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit . Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

