UN Agency Announces Initiative To Build Ethiopia's Capacity In Vaccine Research, Development

(MENAFN- IANS) Addis Ababa, Nov 15 (IANS) The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has disclosed a new capacity-building initiative to build Ethiopia's capabilities in sustainable vaccine research and development.

The UNOPS, in a statement, disclosed that it has formalized a 3.28-million-US-dollar project agreement with the Ethiopian of that aims to strengthen the East African country's capacity for local vaccine production.

The UN agency said the initiative is designed to enhance public health and reduce Ethiopia's dependency on imported vaccines, ultimately empowering the country to meet current and future public health needs with local solutions. The project will help reduce Ethiopia's reliance on foreign vaccine supplies, accelerate health crisis response, and open new avenues for scientific and industrial growth in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

By developing sustainable vaccine manufacturing capabilities, Africa's second-most populous nation envisaged ensuring a resilient healthcare infrastructure that can support long-term public health goals.

Noting that the latest initiative will help achieve the country's aspirations for building a strong public health system, the UNOPS said the project will mainly focus on two core areas.

Firstly, the project will help Ethiopian officials and scientists participate in an experience-sharing visit to leading global vaccine manufacturing facilities. The visits are expected to allow Ethiopian officials and experts to establish benchmarks and adopt best practices in vaccine research, development, and production, providing a strong framework for Ethiopia's vaccine manufacturing infrastructure.

By facilitating targetted training programs, the project will also equip Ethiopian experts with essential skills in cutting-edge vaccine manufacturing techniques, establishing a skilled and locally-driven workforce. Such capacity-building supports "will lay a strong foundation for a proficient and sustainable vaccine manufacturing industry in Ethiopia," the UNOPS said.

The project is said to align with the East African country's broader vision to advance its healthcare sector, improve citizens' well-being, and position the country as a leader in vaccine production and public health response in Africa.