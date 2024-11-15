Give Thanks, Save BIG! Big Lots Announces Thanksgiving And Black Friday Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, (OTC: BIG) previewed its Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales event, "Give Thanks, Save BIG!" Customers can enjoy incredible store-wide deals starting on Thanksgiving Day and continuing throughout the Black Friday weekend.

Thanksgiving Day Savings

Store-wide deals start on Thanksgiving Day from 7 AM – 9 PM on festive decor, apparel, and cozy home essentials to get your home guest-ready will include:



50% off on all Christmas (excluding trees)

30% off on Christmas Trees $149.99 Select Recliners (regular price $199.99)

Black Friday and Weekend Bargains

Big Lots will offer deep discounts and buy-one-get-one-50% off offers, and other extreme bargains beginning on Black Friday and continuing all weekend long on Toys, Mattresses, Christmas Decor, Home Goods, Select Quality Furniture from Brand Names like Broyhill and Ashley, and more.



Buy One, Get One 50% off all toys, blankets, sleepwear, and electronics,



20% off on mattress brands Serta and Sealy

Best-selling sofas $100 off ($299.99) and sectionals $400 off

Select

Kids Recliners and Dress Up Tables starting at $59.99

Folding Tables and Chairs starting at $19.99

50% off decorative pillows

25% off select Christmas decor including trees, ornaments, outdoor lighting and decorations, and

inflatables 50% off holiday 15 ft

inflatables

"We're thrilled to be a part of our customers' holiday traditions by delivering outstanding value and service throughout this most wonderful time of the year," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "True to our spirit, we're unveiling our holiday savings in a big way, packed with unbelievable bargains and discounts across a fantastic range of holiday items and gifts for everyone on your shopping list."

Extended Store Hours

All Big Lots locations nationwide* will offer extended hours through the Black Friday weekend, including:



6 AM to 11 PM on Black Friday, Nov. 24

8 AM to 11 PM on Saturday, Nov. 25 9 AM to 10 PM on Sunday, Nov. 26

Customers can shop online at

biglots anytime and utilize in-store and curbside pickup and same-day delivery options.

Black Friday, Every Friday

Launched in September and continuing through December, Black Friday is every Friday only at Big Lots. A special single-day extreme bargain is revealed each week on Thursdays via email and social media.



Commitment to Customers and Associates

"Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our amazing associates who dedicate their time to work on Thanksgiving, creating an unforgettable shopping experience for our customers." Thorn added "To show our appreciation, we're rolling out an extra shopping discount on top of the regular associate discount,

stackable with instore promotions on their purchases that day, as a thank you for our hardworking team members. Their unwavering commitment is truly priceless, and we are so proud to stand by their side as they help bring joy this time of year."

About Big Lots

Big Lots

is one of the nation's largest closeout retailers focused on extreme value. The Company is dedicated to being the big difference for a better life by delivering bargains to brag about on everything for the home, including furniture, décor, pantry and more. It fulfills its mission to help customers "Live BIG and Save LOTS" with sourcing strategies to grow extreme bargains through closeouts, liquidations, overstocks, private labels, and value-engineered products.

The Big Lots Foundation, together with the Company's customers, associates, and vendors, has delivered more than

$176 million

of philanthropic support to critical needs in hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. For more information, to shop online, or to find a store near you, please visit

biglots .

SOURCE Big Lots, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED