NOW OPEN: Four Seasons Hotel New York Ushers In A New Era Of Elevated Luxury In Midtown Manhattan

IM Pei's majestic Art Deco masterpiece in Midtown Manhattan, reopens its doors today, welcoming back guests from around the world and around the corner with warmth and care.

"As the iconic Four Seasons Hotel New York makes its highly anticipated return, we are excited to celebrate alongside loyal guests and those who will enter its doors for the first time," says Rainer Stampfer , Four Seasons President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts. "This Hotel has long represented the epitome of luxury hospitality and, together with our longtime partner Ty Warner, we will shape the next chapter in the continuing story of this magnificent Hotel."

A landmark in the city, Four Seasons Hotel New York occupies one of its most enviable addresses at 57 East 57th Street between Madison and Park Avenues, just steps from Central Park, Fifth Avenue, Rockefeller Plaza, and so much more. The Hotel's experienced and deeply connected concierge team offers the virtual keys to the city, whether it's access to the most desired tables and events or uncovering hidden gems in fully customized itineraries.

"Since we announced our reopening date less than a month ago, we've received overwhelming interest from new guests looking to experience the Hotel for the first time and loyal guests who can't wait to stay and dine with us again, and return to their beloved Manhattan address, their home away from home," says General Manager Michal Dedera . "With so many familiar faces ready to welcome our guests back, it's a wonderful start to the holiday season as we all come together once again."

An icon amid one of the world's most recognizable skylines, the 52-storey Hotel makes an impression from the moment one is warmly welcomed through its doors. Central to architect IM Pei's vision is the grand lobby with its dramatic 33-foot (10 metre) glass ceiling and honey-toned marble floors and columns enhanced with sculptural florals.

With its two lively dining outlets upstairs and open to the grand lobby on either side, it's a see-and-be-seen space full of energy and possibility.



Offering some of the city's most expansive luxury rooms and suites

ranging from 500 square feet (47 square metres) to full floor speciality suites at 4,300 square feet (400 square metres), the residential-style accommodations are bathed in light, with higher floors offering panoramic views of Central Park, the Manhattan skyline and beyond.

Newly refined in-room beverage bars now feature carefully chosen drinks and bites from nearby purveyors as well as interesting selections from further afield, including premium coffees from Italy's Lavazza brand.

The Hotel's extensive 24-hour in-room dining menus have also been revamped with an increased focus on top quality ingredients and touches of luxury, such as the new signature breakfast with caviar and creme fraiche, and Dom Pérignon. In the spa-like bathrooms, Four Seasons Hotel New York introduces luxurious amenities by acclaimed Spanish skincare brand Natura Bissé. Many suites also have outdoor terraces large enough to dine under the stars, a rarity in the city.



Crowning the Hotel is the lavish Ty Warner Penthouse on the 52nd floor, an architectural and artistic tour de force renowned for its bespoke design, four terraces, and 360 degree views of New York City, beautifully crafted finishes and globally-sourced features and amenities. The rate for this one-of-a-kind accommodation is USD 80,000 per night.

More to come

– In the coming year, Four Seasons Hotel New York will open a selection of rooms and suites for extended stays that will be equipped with expanded kitchen facilities and connecting room options, ideal for those doing business in town for extended durations or others seeking luxury accommodations for longer periods.

Under the potted trees of The Garden , the tables are set for power breakfasts and cozy luncheons overlooking the grand lobby and 57th Street. Celebrated Executive Chef Maria Tampakis – most recently of the Hotel's sister property Downtown – has put her signature on the menus, while retaining long-time guest favourites with some new twists. "The minute I arrived I was told in no uncertain terms that the lemon ricotta pancakes are non-negotiable, and one taste of the famous recipe and I knew why," she says with a smile. Guests can expect northern Italian influences in dishes such as panettone French toast, and agnolotti stuffed with short rib and caramelized onion kissed by pecorino fondue; luxe takes on classic comforts, such as the Italian Benedict with sundried tomato hollandaise. Coming next year, Four Seasons will also introduce The Garden's new dinner service.

On the other side of the grand lobby, TY Bar returns with premium spirits and a thoughtful wine list accompanied by a luxe new bites menu by Chef Maria.

New to the menu is a sip-by-sip journey through New York's storied cocktail eras, from the Gilded Age-inspired ultraluxe Ty Manhattan to the Don Draper-worthy Three Martini Lunch flight to the super-sophisticated 5th Ave Cosmo. Each cocktail is an elevated version of a classic, with premium ingredients and special touches beautifully.

Director of Food and Beverage Iwona Luksza shares more news: "We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Pereira to our culinary team as Executive Pastry Chef for both outlets, as well as in-room dining, and of course banqueting, including custom-designed cakes for weddings and other milestone celebrations. His creations are gorgeous, and the tastes are on another level altogether."

With its central location and deep expertise in creative planning and flawless event execution, Four Seasons Hotel New York also plays host to business meetings and social occasions . More than 15,000 square feet (1,400 square metres) of versatile event options – including the spectacular FIFTY7 space with show kitchen and 21 foot (6 metre) ceiling overlooking 58th Street - can accommodate everything from an elite board meeting to glittering receptions or a sit-down dinner for up to 270 guests.



More to come

– In 2025, Four Seasons Hotel New York will unveil an enhanced spa, welcoming local clientele and travellers for wellness experiences that are both pampering and results-driven.

Four Seasons Hotel New York is now welcoming long-time friends and inviting first time guests to experience one of the world's greatest cities in a whole new way.



Overnight stay reservations can be booked online or by calling +1 212 758 5700.

Tables at The Garden can be booked on OpenTable or by calling +1 844 760 6347.

Call +1 212 758 5700 to reserve at Ty Bar.

Meeting planners, event hosts and wedding couples are welcome to contact Nicole Pallotta

at [email protected] +1 212 758 5700

to arrange site tours, secure space and begin planning.

