COMPOSER AND PRODUCER PAUL WRIGHT III ANNOUNCES REVERIE SOUNDTRACK AND VISUAL ALBUM

Five Reverie Tracks Featured In Upcoming Film“Bucket Wish” From Writer/Director Ericka Nicole Malone

- Paul Wright IIINASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Composer, producer, and longtime veteran Paul Wright III announces a new soundtrack and visual album for Reverie, available today, November 15th. The companion film was planned since the inception of Reverie to showcase the deep, spiritual origin of the songs. As a composer for film and TV, Wright has always imagined music visually as well as sonically and worked to convey his vision into both album and film. Although the visual album, which will also be available as one complete film, tells a complete story with scenes pulled from the daily human experience, each song is a life vignette that can stand on its own.“The film is loosely autobiographical,” says Wright.“The visual album will be offered individually as a 7-part series as well as a full feature film that displays parts of everyday life people will be able to relate to.”The soundtrack and visual album rollout includes video collaborations from industry staples and close friends of Wright including Kim Fields, Fred Hammond, Jekalyn Carr, Mr. Talkbox, Tommy Sims, Maurette Brown-Clark, Percy Bady, and others. Adding to the launch, five songs from Reverie have been chosen as features for the upcoming film Bucket Wish from writer/director Ericka Nicole Malone, who also wrote and produced Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story for Hulu, where Wright served as composer and music supervisor.Reverie is a piano-driven orchestral project that blends New Age and classical styles with Christian themes, creating a unique and soothing musical experience. The album has already generated early buzz and has been featured across multiple Vevo playlists, including Vevo Classical Experiences, Vevo Calming Classical, Vevo Relaxing Piano, Vevo Relaxing Jazz, Vevo New Music Christian & Gospel, and Vevo Incoming Inspiration. Additionally, it has gained recognition on Apple Music's New in Film, TV & Stage and Pandora's AMP Fresh Cuts playlists.With over thirty years of experience in the music industry, Paul Wright III is an Emmy AwardTM winning composer, producer, and artist, a seven-time GRAMMYTM nominee, five-time EmmyTM nominee, as well as a GMA Dove Award and Stellar Award winner and nominee. Reverie is his first solo project.Check out Reverie, the soundtrack, and the visual album here.About Paul Wright III: Paul Wright III has held many key positions in the music industry including President of Harborwood/Zomba/BMG (NY/Nashville) and CEO and President of 360MusicWorX/Orchard/NewDay (Nashville). As a composer and producer for film & TV, Wright has worked on over 200 projects including Made In America (Will Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, Ted Danson), Full House (ABC), The Martin Show (FOX - Theme song co-composer seasons 4 & 5), commercials for eBay, Popeyes (NOLA Strong), Sling TV, and Nationwide Insurance (featuring Tony Award-winning“Hamilton” star, Leslie Odom Jr.), He was also the Music Supervisor/Composer for the film“Remember Me - The Mahalia Jackson Story” (Hulu).

