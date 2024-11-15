German Government Says Their Political Crisis Not Affecting Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Efforts to coordinate Ukraine's needs, including support for its Armed Forces, remain unaffected by Germany's current crisis.

German Foreign Office spokesperson Christian Wagner said this at a briefing on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine does not pause for our domestic political developments," the said.

Wagner stressed that addressing Ukraine's needs is an ongoing process, carried out in close coordination with international partners.

Polish, German, French, Italian foreign ministers set to meet in Warsaw

"This government firmly believes that supporting Ukraine must continue, not least because it aligns with our own interests. Ukraine is also defending our freedom," Wagner said.

A spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry confirmed that the ministry's Special Staff for Ukraine continues its operations without interruption.

When asked about potential negotiations to increase military aid for Ukraine in next year's budget, government representatives did not provide a definitive answer.

"I cannot confirm anything at the moment," Deputy Government Spokesperson Wolfgang Buchner said.

At the same time, he added that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains committed to the stance that "Ukraine must be supported for as long as necessary and with whatever it requires."