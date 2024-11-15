Alta Global Group Raises $2.1 Million With Participation From Its CEO And Board To Fund Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Private placement for ordinary shares with no warrants, led directly by the Company, attracted investments from existing and new high-net-worth individuals, with participation from the executive team and board. Capital injection to expand revenue and fund Alta's growth initiatives including the imminent launch of the social and community platform, advancing the UFC Gym partnership roll-out and expansion of the SaaS tools provided to gym owners and coaches.

New York, Australia, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Global Group (NYSE American: MMA) (“Alta” or the“Company”), a pioneering technology company seeking to aggregate and drive participation in combat sports, announced today it has successfully arranged a $2.1 million fundraise via a private placement of ordinary shares to non-U.S. investors to fuel its growth initiatives for 2025.

This funding round, which was anchored by strong demand from new institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, supports Alta's growth in the booming combat sports sector and brings additional stakeholders to the Company's cap table. The capital raise was completed as an offering of ordinary shares only, priced at $1.68 per share, with no warrants, maintaining Alta's capital structure.

Alta's Board, CEO and Executive Team have invested alongside existing shareholders and new investors, reflecting a strong vote of confidence in the Company's trajectory and signaling deep commitment from leadership.

“This funding is a testament to the compelling future we see for Alta and the combat sports industry,” said Nick Langton, CEO of Alta Global Group. “With our expanding portfolio of products, partnerships, and a growing global gym network, we are ready to scale our impact and bring more fans into active participation.”

Alta is positioning itself as the cultural and commercial epicenter for MMA, uniting an entire ecosystem: from fans to athletes, coaches and beyond. MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the world with a UFC fanbase of over 640 million fans globally. In the US alone, nearly 12 million fans are actively training through an estimated 67,000 gyms that boast about US$18.6 billion in annual revenue.

Recently, Alta announced a landmark partnership with UFC Gym to deliver Alta's products and programs across over 150 UFC Gyms worldwide. This partnership, along with the imminent launch of the social and community platform, will provide Alta with the opportunity to grow its user base (fans, coaches, participants and athletes) and expand revenue.

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is seeking to increase consumer participation in martial arts and combat sports whilst building upon existing community offerings within the sector. Alta currently has three business units designed to provide services to and monetize all key stakeholders in the sector, namely fans, participants, coaches, gym owners and athletes.



TrainAlta ( ) partners with gyms and coaches to deliver a range of consumer products that drive participation in martial arts for fans and beginners.

Hype ( ) is a mobile marketing platform designed to help gym owners, coaches and athlete partners grow revenue from their followers and audiences in today's age of social media. MixedMartialArts.com ( ) is a leading platform for the MMA community, providing access to MMA news and media, fighter data, fight schedules and access to the legendary Underground forum.

