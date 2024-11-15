Understanding Coinw’S Industry-Leading 0.01% Maker Fee For Futures Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CoinW has made a game-changing update to its futures trading fee structure, reducing the Maker fee from 0.04% to an industry-best 0.01%. This isn't a time-limited promotion; it's a permanent adjustment that applies to all users, with no trading volume requirements. In this article, we'll explore CoinW's futures trading fees, and how lower fee can enhance your trading strategy and profitability.







CoinW's Futures Trading Fee Structure

CoinW's new fee structure is designed to make futures trading more accessible and cost-effective:



· Maker Fee : 0.01%

· Taker Fee : 0.06% · Funding Fee : Position Value * Current Funding Rate

This competitive fee structure offers traders an opportunity to reduce their trading costs significantly, especially for those employing specific trading strategies.

Maker vs. Taker Fees: What Are They and Why Do They Matter?

Understanding the difference between Maker and Taker fees is essential for optimizing your trading approach. Maker fees apply when you add liquidity to the order book by placing limit orders, while Taker fees apply when you remove liquidity by placing market orders. CoinW's 0.01% Maker fee allows traders to engage in low-cost trading strategies, enhancing their profitability, particularly for high-frequency and volume traders.

Impact of Fees on Trading Strategy

Lower Maker fees can have a direct impact on trading strategies. For instance, a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy can benefit from the 0.01% Maker fee, as it minimizes the costs associated with entering and exiting positions compared to taking Taker fees.

Here's a quick calculation to illustrate the cost-effectiveness of Maker fees:



· Number of Contracts: 1

· Order Value: $10,000 · Maker Fee Rate: 0.01%

Fee you'll pay when opening this position: $1 (0.01% of $10,000)

Benefits of Trading on CoinW

CoinW's futures trading platform provides unique advantages for traders:



· Lowest Fees in the Industry : CoinW stands out with its industry-leading Maker fee of just 0.01%, making it one of the most affordable options for futures traders. Unlike other major exchanges with tiered fee structures requiring large trading volumes to unlock lower fees, CoinW offers this rate without any trading volume requirements, allowing all users to benefit from low-cost trading.

· Diverse Trading Strategies : CoinW provides a range of trading tools, including copy trading and grid trading, designed to accommodate traders of various experience levels. These features empower users to implement effective strategies and tailor their trading experience to suit their needs. Copy trading, for example, allows beginners to mirror the strategies of experienced traders, while grid trading enables automated buying and selling within predefined price ranges. This range of options makes CoinW a versatile platform for traders seeking both guidance and automation.



· Robust Security : CoinW has invested significantly in security, allocating over $15 million to enhance its MPC (Multi-Party Computation) wallet system over the past three years. This advanced security setup combines multi-signature technology with a distributed architecture for its hot and cold wallets, ensuring optimal protection of digital assets. Additionally, CoinW conducts regular audits and upgrades to maintain a secure environment, which has led to an impressive track record of zero security incidents in its seven years of operation. · Generous Bonuses and Rewards : CoinW frequently rewards its traders through special promotions and events. Currently, they are hosting the CoinW Legend Cup, a month-long trading competition celebrating CoinW's achievements. With a prize pool of $1 million, the event offers exceptional rewards, including a Tesla Cybertruck and an iPhone 16 Pro, allowing traders to earn exciting prizes while actively participating on the platform.

CoinW's recent adjustments demonstrate its commitment to offering low-cost, secure, and flexible trading solutions that meet the diverse needs of today's futures traders. With these changes, CoinW is setting new standards for cost-effective trading in the crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





CONTACT: marketing at coinw.com