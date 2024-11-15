Arab Parliament Underlines Palestinian Statehood As Inalienable Right

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament stressed on Friday that an independent Palestinian statehood is an inalienable right of the Palestinian people and a guarantor of regional security.

Marking the 36th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence, President of the Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi said in a press statement that the international community should move effectively to oblige the Israeli to stop its ongoing war on Gaza.

He also urged backing Palestinian endeavors to obtain full United Nations (UN) membership and to declare an independent Palestinian statehood with East Jerusalem being its capital.

Al-Yamahi, further, called on the UN and the UN Security Council (UNSC) to provide all types of political and diplomatic support and international protection for the Palestinian people amid the tragic situation due to the continued Israeli occupation and mounting siege of occupied Palestinian territories.

He underlined that regional security and stability is contingent upon an independent Palestinian statehood with complete sovereignty, vowing that the Arab Parliament would keep struggling regionally and internationally to halt the genocidal war and forced displacement of Palestinians. (end)

