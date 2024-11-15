Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM Modi’S Selfie With Members Of Irula Tribe Draws Attention

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi participated in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Bihar's Jamui district on Friday, and paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

He also congratulated countrymen, particularly the members of the tribal community, on the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Meanwhile, a special selfie of PM Modi with the members of the Irula tribe is attracting many eyeballs. The selfie was taken by the Prime Minister during his visit to an at the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas event in Jamui.

At the exhibition, various products relating to tribal communities were showcased. As PM Modi undertook a tour of the exhibition, he stopped briefly at a stall owned by Dharmadurai and Ezhilarasi, both hailing from Irula tribe and belonging to Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu. They asked the Prime Minister for a selfie to which the latter happily obliged.

Earlier, during his arrival in Jamui, PM Modi was given a warm welcome by the tribal community in their own style. Adorned in conventional attire and equipped with drums and other instruments, many tribal men and women welcomed the Prime Minister with drum beats and traditional dance.

Addressing the gathering in Jamui, PM Modi congratulated the residents, particularly on the Tribal Pride Day.

PM Modi said that the day marks the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary year celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and also explained its importance.

“This is an honest effort to recognise and realise Birsa Munda's immense contributions to the country's development as this has remained ignored and neglected for decades after Independence,” PM Modi said.

Notably, the Modi government had declared November 15 as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to ensure that the sacrifices of unsung heroes are not forgotten.

Since 2021, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated on November 15 every year with great zeal across the country to honour the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters.