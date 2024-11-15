Australia's Unemployment Rate Steady At 4.1 Pc In October

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, Nov 15 (IANS) Australia's unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1 per cent in October for the third consecutive month.

According to the latest data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the official unemployment rate was 4.1 per cent in October, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This was the third month in a row that the unemployment rate had been at 4.1 per cent," Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the agency, said in a statement.

The agency said that the added 9,700 full-time jobs and 6,200 part-time roles between September and October, resulting in a net increase in employment of 15,900, while the number of unemployed people actively looking for work increased by 8,300 in the same period.