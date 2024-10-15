(MENAFN- teamlewis) Dubai, UAE – Eaton, a global expert in intelligent power management, today announced Bridge Energy Control for its xComfort ecosystem. The update will give homeowners more control over their energy bills by providing them with visibility of the energy usage of its connected devices, as well as the rest of the home when it is paired with the new energy meter that is also now available.



This new development in smart home technology combines device-level energy monitoring with load control based on dynamic tariffs. It is ideal for installers and homeowners seeking energy efficiency alongside home automation. When installed with Eaton's new energy meter, xComfort Bridge can also extend energy monitoring to the entire home.



Users operate Bridge Energy Control via an app that visualises its tariff-based load control and energy monitoring features. The load control feature tracks local energy tariffs to provide averages and uses this information to forecast energy expenditure. It supports several types of tariffs, including fixed, day-night, and dynamic.



The tariff modes in the device are categorised as cheap, normal, or expensive based on the average tariff rates of the location. The overall energy cost can be decreased by automatically switching to cheaper options for controllable electrical loads – an example of this might be reducing electrical floor heating to lower temperature setpoints during periods when tariffs are expensive. While this ensures an overall balance between comfort and energy costs, users can over-ride modes as required.



When coupled with Eaton's new energy meter, Bridge Energy Control enables users to monitor the total energy consumption of their home. The app offers 'Current View' and 'Historical View' to monitor energy consumption of all devices connected to the xComfort ecosystem. The Current View shows the energy consumption within a 48-hour timeframe. The Historical View shows energy consumption over time and allows users to select a week, or month, or year of stored data. In both views, users can filter by load type, room or device, or a selected combination of devices connected to xComfort.



Eaton now offers two energy control bundles for xComfort to customers: one with the energy meter and one without, each bundle containing actuators for controlling electrical floor heating, electrical loads like water heaters, and a Room Controller Touch for regulating room temperature. These bundles provide an all-in-one solution for customers.





