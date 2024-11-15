MP: Celebrations Of Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary Begin In Presence Of Guv, CM In Shahdol 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel along with Chief Mohan Yadav inaugurated the event organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Shahdol on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and some other BJP leaders also joined them in lighting the lamp to mark the beginning of the cultural programme.

On the occasion, Mohan Yadav inaugurated development works worth Rs 68.15 crore and performed the bhoomi pujan of various development works worth Rs 161.51 crore in Shahdol.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda, Madhya Pradesh government has organised two major events -- one in Shahdol and another Dhar districts.

The cultural programmes will also organised in all tribal districts, prominently Chhindwara, Jhabua, Dindori and Balaghat.

On this occasion, artists from tribal communities will perform their traditional arts to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, whom they worship as God.

Besides the celebration of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, the state government will also pay tribute to local freedom fighters and their families, celebrating the rich heritage and contributions of the tribal communities.

Before reaching Shahdol, Mohan Yadav visited a Gurudwara in Bhopal to offer his prayer on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak is the founder of the Sikh faith and community.