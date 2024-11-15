Rana Daggubati Shows Never-Seen-Before Side Of Dulquer, Naga Chaitanya, And Rishab Shetty

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for its first-ever talk show,“The Rana Daggubati Show.”

Created and hosted by Rana Daggubati, and executive produced under his banner, Spirit Media, the upcoming unscripted original series will feature popular celebrities in eight episodes, engaging in candid conversations and exciting activities. The line-up of guests, include, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Nani, Rishab Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda with Sree Leela, and S.S. Rajamouli with Gopal Varma.

Prime Video shared the exciting trailer on their Instagram handle with the caption,“Unfiltered, unscripted.. and unforgettable! #TheRanaDaggubatiShowOnPrime, New Series, Nov 23.”

Reacting to it, fans took to the comments section to express their excitement. One said,“Can't wait to see fully excited.” Another user wrote,“This is gonna be absolutely killer.”

Talking about the new show, the Baahubali actor shared,“The Rana Daggubati Show isn't your ordinary talk show! It's a highly entertaining and interactive window into the very real and unfiltered lives of celebrities that appear on the show. My connection with them and the industry is family-like and not merely professional, and that's what makes our conversations and the time we spend engaged in commonly shared hobbies so much more fun and natural.”

He added,“It's a one-of-a-kind hangout spot where celebrities can feel right at home and truly be their candid and authentic selves. In the show, just as in our day-to-day lives, we're absorbed in creative collaborations, reminiscing memories over a cup of coffee or munching our favorite food, cracking jokes, and delving into the back stories behind some of the most memorable moments in our respective careers-that maybe only a handful of people in the world would know.”

The Rana Daggubati Show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 23, available in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The new episodes will be released every Saturday.