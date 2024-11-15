Some 300MW Of Renewable Electricity Facilities Created In Zakarpattia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 300 megawatts of electricity facilities have been created in the Zakarpattia region.

The relevant statement was made by Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration Head Myroslav Biletskyi in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent during the development forum Re:Open Zakarpattia.

“As of November 2024, there are 300 megawatts of renewable electricity facilities in the region, i.e. those related to wind, solar and water energy,” Biletskyi told.

In his words, the first windmill installed in the mountains of the Nyzhni Vorota territorial community is already running.

Photo: Serhii Denysenko

“One windmill is running and generating 4.8 megawatt-hours. Another one is near completion, totaling 5.2 megawatts,” Biletskyi added.

By the end of 2024, gas generation facilities are expected to be launched in the Zakarpattia region, totaling 50 megawatts.

“Currently, several 20MW plants have been acquired. The installation process is underway in Svaliava and Uzhhorod. We are planning to launch around 50 megawatts in gas generation capacity by the end of the year,” Biletskyi explained.

A reminder that the Zakarpattia Regional Defense Council instructed all 64 territorial communities to estimate their renewable energy potential. Currently, 4.8 thousand households have solar power plants installed. For the region's energy independence, 20 thousand households should install such plants.

Following Russian massive missile attacks, Ukraine's energy system lost 9 gigawatts in capacity. Additionally, 80% of the country's thermal power generation and a third of hydro power facilities were destroyed.

First photo: Ukrainian Wind Energy Association , Facebook