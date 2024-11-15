Russia Says Uavs Attack Their Military Airfield In Krasnodar Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kamikaze drones attacked Krasnodar territory, targeting a military airfield overnight Friday.

This was reported by ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that the drones were likely attempting to hit the Krymsk military airfield as local residents reported multiple explosions in the area.

The head of the Krymsk district in Krasnodar region, Sergei Les, initially announced that 46 UAVs were shot down overnight and that there were no civilian casualties, before deleting the post without any explanation, ASTRA wrote.

Subsequently, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev commented on the drone swarm reported in the region, saying two municipalities suffered from the UAV attack.

He noted that drone debris allegedly plunged onto the premises of four households in Krymsk and in the Krasnoarmeisky district, damaging several homes. No casualties were reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said 36 UAVs were shot down over the Krasnodar Territory. "51 Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted and destroyed by conventional air defense capabilities:36 UAVs over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, three over the territory of Crimea, two over Belgorod region, and 10 over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov," the ministry reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of November 13, three drones attacked Penza region, targeting an oil depot operated by Rosrezerv.

