ALARGAN launches two new projects : “Oasis Residence” in partnership with the Korean company GS and “Garden Tower”

(MENAFNEditorial) ALARGAN Projects Company specialized in the development of integrated communities participated at Cityscape Global Exhibition (11 – 14 November 2024) held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center - Mulham - under the patronage of his Excellency the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqeel and participation in 6 major projects comprising more than 5000 housing units.

Where ALARGAN began its participation with the launch of Garden Tower project, which includes 76 luxury apartments with a total of buildings of more than 15 thousand square meters. The Garden Tower is located in a strategic location in Riyadh, which will represent an engineering icon for green buildings. it also announced the opening of the sale during the first quarter of next year for its project Oasis Residences which is a partnership project with Korean company GS, which is one of the largest construction companies in the world. ALARGAN’s participation introduced the sale of the final phase of Manazel Qurtoba (1) project after the completion of the sale of 98% of all 1300 residential units.

On this occasion, CEO and Managing Director Eyad bin Abdulrahman Al-Bunyan pointed out that ALARGAN seeks through its participation in the second edition of Cityscape International Fair to develop local and international strategic partnerships and alliances to provide real estate products of a variety of developed lands, residential projects across Saudi Arabia, in addition to commercial projects to contribute to the growth and expansion of local and international brand branches.

ALARGAN offers several residential projects, including Green Oasis project located in the Al-Monsiyah neighborhood, which extends over an area of 712 thousand square meters and contains 1230 villas and residential apartments, Manazel Qurtoba project (2) and includes 551 villas and apartments. in addition Al-Fursan project in Dammam, contains 623 residential villas and Sohoul project in Jubail, which comprises of 1250 villas and residential apartments. Furthermore, Thre financing agreements were also signed during the exhibition with Al Jazeera Bank, Arab capital and the BSF, which aim to provide special financing solutions for ALARGAN customers to facilitate home ownership.



