Implantica Publishes Interim Report January - September 2024 (Q3)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RefluxStopTM achieves crucial FDA milestone and leaps forward with strong momentum in both the US and Europe
Significant events in the third quarter of 2024
First national RefluxStopTM user meetings took place in Italy and Spain with over 40 leading surgeons attending - just 1.5 years after market entry in these countries
Expansion in the UK NHS public hospital Network continues with Chelsea & Westminster Hospital in London joining the RefluxStopTM centers
4-year results from our CE-mark study published in Surgical Endoscopy showcasing continued excellent results up until 4-year follow-up
Two important investigator-initiated studies from leading RefluxStop surgeons published:
Prof. Schoppmann, AKH Vienna,
on 40 ineffective esophageal motility (IEM) patients treated with RefluxStopTM published in Scientific Reports, a Nature journal
Dr.
med. Zehetner (Prof. USC) on first 40 patients published in prestigious Swiss Medical Weekly (featuring IEM and large hernia patients)
Significant events after the end of the period
Submitted extensive Clinical Module 2 of Premarket Approval (PMA) application to U.S. FDA. Most crucial module containing clinical portion including 5-years long-term follow-up of CE mark pivotal study
RefluxStopTM RCT comparing against Nissen fundoplication achieved Ethics Committee approvals at AKH Vienna, Klinikum Friedrichshafen in Germany and for 2 centers in Bern, Switzerland
Highly successful 3rd Global Annual RefluxStopTM meeting conducted in London, attended by 110+ anti-reflux surgeons and GIs - almost three times the amount that attended last year - from all over Europe, US and Canada
RefluxStopTM featured in a powerful panel discussion attended by 100+ surgeons and GIs at the American Foregut Society (AFS) meeting in Denver, moderated by Dr. John Lipham, Chief of Upper GI & General Surgery at Keck School of Medicine of USC
Incredible enthusiasm for RefluxStopTM among top surgeons at the recent annual American and European Foregut Society meetings, fueled by RefluxStop's excellent clinical outcomes, both in our pivotal 5-year study and supported by multiple centers around Europe presenting their equally excellent results.
Financial summary third quarter 2024
Net sales increased 41% to TEUR 344 (244).
Adjusted gross margin amounted to 97% (94%).
Operating loss (EBIT) decreased to TEUR 5,336 (5,752).
Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 6,444 (5,699).
Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.09 (0.08).
Cash as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 69.3.
First nine months
Net sales increased 66% to TEUR 1,494 (900).
Adjusted gross margin amounted to 93% (94%).
Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 18,292 (14,898).
Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 16,347 (15,768).
Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.23 (0.22).
About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStopTM, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit
for further information.
