Aino Health AB (Publ): Interim Report January-September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Aino reveals the main reasons for absence at work

January – September 2024



were KSEK 17 941 (17 605)

Profit/loss after items was KSEK -6 464 (-6 812) per share were SEK-0,1 (-0,2)



July – September 2024





Net sales were KSEK 5 712 (5 633)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -1 504 (-1 215) Earnings per share were SEK -0.0 (-0.0)









During the third quarter, we continued to strengthen our market position by securing new business and expanding our network of customers. Market activity has been promising, and we see a clear demand for our services and solutions. By combining our expertise with our partnerships, we have been able to create new opportunities for growth and success. For the coming year, we see opportunities for growth in sales, earnings and cash flow, driven both by the new business we have already secured and the increased market activity. This growth is a result of our dedicated work and the long-term investments we make to create value for our customers and partners.

We are also incredibly proud that our ground-breaking data insights report on sickness absence has received such a positive response. This regular report, available on our website, lists, among other things, the top 10 causes of sickness absence and offers concrete advice on how to prevent them. We recognise that these insights help our customers to understand the underlying factors of sickness absence, giving them the tools they need to promote a healthy and productive work environment.

Our strategy is to deliver solutions that not only improve our customers' productivity, but also strengthen relationships within their organisations. We are committed to investing in the success of our people and our customers. Our work on data analytics and insights is a cornerstone of this strategy and we are confident that our solutions will contribute to long-term sustainability and efficiency for our customers.

Click here to read the report!

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on november 15, 2024.





For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

...

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

Certified adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

For more information see:

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Attachment

Aino_Q3_2024_ENG