Capital Securities Corporation Wins Top Accolade For Best Securities Broker Brand For Media Volume

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capital Securities Corporation won the award for Best Securities Broker Brand for Volume, Taiwan 2024

Capital Securities Corporation is popular among Taiwanese investors and traders for their services including brokerage and margin trading business, and securities lending business.

Capital Securities Corporation has one of the biggest trading volumes in the Taiwanese market

Taiwan-based Securities broker, Capital Securities Corporation has won top honors at International Business Magazine Awards 2024.

- Lee, Wen-Chu, President of Capital Securities Corporation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International Business Magazine conducts its annual awards ceremony, inviting nominations from across the globe. The winning trading broker for the award title of 'Best Securities Broker Brand for Media Volume , Taiwan 2024' was selected based on the total trading volume generated by the nominated brokers and the recognition and perception of the brand among investors. Based on several parameters, Capital Securities Corporation was selected as the winner for the above title.

Established in 1988, Capital Securities Corporation operates through brokerage, corporate financing, dealing, derivative instruments and futures segments. Capital Securities Corporation is popular among Taiwanese investors and traders for their services including brokerage and margin trading business, and securities lending business. They have gained a reputation as a brand in Hong Kong and other Asian markets for the trading of securities and related listed stock instruments, investment, consultancy and issuance of derivative instruments. The company is well versed in the business of domestic futures brokerage services, futures consultancy and managed futures enterprises. The company has also earned appreciation from several corporations for their advisory services on initial public offerings. Their advisory service also extends to registering on the emerging, or listed market, and securities underwriting and sales, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and investment management. Its service portfolio further extends to domestic and foreign stock markets listing services, corporate finance management, overseas funding, fixed income, stock brokerage, proprietary trading, financial derivative, registrar agency, wealth management, venture capital management, wealth management, margin financing, and insurance planning.

The Taipei-based international integrated securities firm has established affiliates such as Capital Futures, Capital Investment Consulting, Capital Insurance Advisory, CSC Securities (HK), CSC International Holdings, CSC Venture Capital, CSC Capital Management and Capital Private Equity One.

Capital Securities Corporation has one of the biggest trading volumes in the Taiwanese market. With over 1800 employees, the company has spent over NTD 7,251 thousand in 2023 to train its employees. With total assets amounting to more than NTD NTD 21.709 billion, Capital Securities is able to expand its business and achieve their aspirations of being a professional and international investment bank.

“This is going to motivate my team in achieving our goal to becoming the best investment bank and wealth management institution in the Asia-Pacific Region,” proclaimed Lee, Wen-Chu, President of Capital Securities Corporation after learning about winning the award title. He adds,“Capital Securities Corporation is investing on market research and analysis and R&D for new products and services.”

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine said,“In this dynamic world of fast emerging new online finance and wealth management specialists, trust is the biggest factor that traders seek. Our Jury members, chose Capital Securities Corporation as the winner of Best Securities Broker Brand for Media Volume Taiwan 2024 based on the trust and reputation they have garnered over the years”

About Capital Securities Corporation

Capital Securities Corp is a Taiwan-based company engaged in brokerage, proprietary and underwriting business. The brokerage department is engaged in domestic and foreign securities, futures and options, handling delivery matters and securities margin trading and lending business. The wealth management department is engaged in wealth management business planning, asset allocation, and trust property management. The corporate finance department guides enterprises to handle public offerings, listings, and other fund raising and underwriting. The proprietary department is engaged in the own trading of securities in centralized trading markets and over-the-counter markets. The bond department operates domestic and foreign bonds, bond derivatives, exchange-traded open-end Exchange Traded Fund (ETFs). The derivatives department issues and trades derivative financial products. The service agency department provides services related to listed and publicly and privately issued companies.

/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. They deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine LLC

+971 55 683 6713

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.