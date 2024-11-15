Autumn's Glory: Magnificent Chinar Trees In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Mohammad Hanief

Chinar, a tree of antiquity and magnificence is an integral part of the landscape of Kashmir and holds a unique place in its cultural traditions. The tale of changing seasons in Kashmir often finds expression in the distinct appearances of Chinar.

Chinar is pride of Kashmir and represents the aspirations of its people. It is a magnificent and vibrant tree which predominantly grows on the entire landscape of Kashmir. Being an enormous tree, it houses significant biodiversity of birds and burrowing animals. Its large foliage is a source of life-giving oxygen and significantly mitigates air and noise pollution.

Numerically, Chinar trees have seen a decline over the past decades, due to plant diseases, pests, as well as impact of urbanization. Government is taking proactive steps for the conservation of mighty Chinars, and has embarked on, zealously, for planting Chinar trees on various locations like educational institutions, office complexes, parks, gardens, and other open areas.

The number of mighty Chinar trees once reported to be around 40,000 in Kashmir are now on decline. Hence, conservation of existing trees and planting of more Chinars is being carried out. Chinars are generally planted in parks and gardens by Department of Floriculture, who also maintain these trees.

Chinar, the state tree, is a living heritage of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This majestic tree is an integral part of rich culture of Kashmir and has a very special place in every Kashmiri's heart. The tree is known for its elegance and exuberance and is a very special attraction for the tourists who visit Jammu and Kashmir.

The name Chinar is derived from a Persian word which means,“What a Fire”; it reflects impressive orange red colour of Chinar in Autumn. Its leaves acquire varied hues from blood red to mauve, amber and yellow depicting various seasons of Kashmir. Being a deciduous tree, it is leafless in winters and stands out magnificently during the period of snowfall.

With renewed focus on Chinar, the concern departments are taking up several measures to conserve and promote its plantation at suitable locations across Jammu and Kashmir. Plantation of Chinar in spacious complexes of educational and other institutions, office complexes, public premises is being promoted. As the number of mighty chinars is on decline, a fresh census and geo-tagging with modern tools for their conservation & monitoring is also planned. This will help in their future monitoring and care.

It was during the Mughals, when someone saw its leaves turned into yellow radiant red which signified autumn, and he thought it was fire ,made him shout out the words“Che-Naar Ast?” which means“What flame it is?” in Persian. It is from this question that the royal tree got its name, CHINAR, and is believed to be given by Mughal emperor Jahangir.

The tree is an ineffaceable part of Kashmir's history, religion, literature, politics, and romance and its motif finds expression in Kashmiri art and craft particularly Papier-mâché, pottery, shawl embroidery, silverware and carpet making.

Throughout history, as entire civilizations have withered and mankind has continued to move at a breathless pace, the trees have remained. For some, these trees harbour the secrets to longevity, for others, they provide clear evidence of our journey across lifetimes and the path that awaits us in centuries to come.

Kashmir is always visualized as a big garden, scented with fresh blossoms and fruits and more importantly lined with magnificent Chinar trees. Chinar is synonymous to Kashmir valley. The golden Chinar leaf is a symbol of Kashmir. Every village here has at least one Chinar tree, if not more. Poets and writers have written literature focused on Kashmir's age-old association with Chinar and Chinar scape of Kashmir. They have been an important part of Kashmiri tradition.

The Chinar, the Oriental (Eastern) Plane tree, Platanus orientalis, or Buen and

Booyn in Kashmiri language, is a living heritage of Kashmir. Chinar trees characteristically grow in Eastern Himalayas. Chinar being a long-living tree has survived for ages. It spreads wide across a region of cool climate with sufficient water.

It takes around 30 to 50 years for the trees to reach their mature height and around 150 years for them to grow to their full size. The tree has several properties – leaves and bark are used as medicine, the wood, known as lace wood is used for delicate interior furniture and the twigs & roots are used for making dyes.

The shape of the chinar leaf is a popular motif in Kashmiri craft and artwork, particularly in Kashmir's world-famous papier-mâché work. The leaves decorate many shawls, women's apparel, and woodwork, such as the popular wood-carved chinar leaf souvenir.

Monarchs like the Mughals, Pathans and Maharajas treated the Chinar as an integral part of Kashmiri's soul and existence. The Mughals even declared the Buen as the Royal tree. Mughal emperor Akbar planted more than 1100 Chinar trees at place called Naseem bagh beside Dal Lake at Hazratbal. Over the

years many Chinar trees were removed to make space for infrastructure expansion, many trees got infected with disease-causing pests & pathogens to reduce number from over 1100 to present population of less than 700.

Even though the tree is believed to have existed in the valley even before the Mughal annexation, not only the credit of giving such a beautiful name but also the credit of adding it to the landscape as an attractive shade bearer goes to Mughals. References to the tree can be seen in both Akbar Nama as well as Tuzk-i-Jehangiri, both stating that the King took shelter in the hollow trunk of the tree with its soldiers.

Islamic preachers who travelled to Kashmir four centuries ago from Central Asia and Persia also revered the tree. It is said that the oldest Chinar tree in Kashmir, around 700 years old, was planted by the Sufi Saint Syed Qasim Shah in Chattergam, in central Kashmir's Budgam district. The tree grew to be 14.78 metres tall with a bisal growth of about 19m.

The Chinar has always enjoyed the high favours and patronage of the Mughals as they had recognized and valued its aesthetic and spiritual essence. The world famous Mughal Gardens have stood out as the centres of global attraction for their enticing and charismatic beauty springing from their systematically-planted Chinars.

Chinar – The King Tree is a reminder of the importance of rekindling our respect and love for nature. It is seen as a symbol for the region, and a part of its soul. The Valley of Kashmir is acknowledged as paradise on earth for its diverse rationale and is known for its rich natural environmental heritage. Nature has bestowed our region with a vanity of trees like Deodar, Kail, Fir, Chilgoza pine, Taxus, Juniper, and Cypress etc but without“Chinar” the paradise is incomplete.

The author can be mailed at [email protected] – X (Twitter): @haniefmha