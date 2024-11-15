KARAM Safety Launches Its Latest Mobile Demo Van (MDV) 3.0 In Mumbai, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Safety Solutions For Western India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: KARAM Safety, a leading global player in occupational safety, recently unveiled its advanced Mobile Demo Van (MDV) 3.0 in Mumbai, attracting over 120 professionals and experts. This event highlighted KARAM's commitment to promoting workplace safety through engaging presentations and live demonstrations of its latest safety equipment and solutions.

The launch of MDV 3.0 strategically positions KARAM to meet the safety needs of Western India's industries, further solidifying the company's reputation as a top-tier provider of occupational safety solutions. Attendees experienced firsthand the advanced capabilities of KARAM's safety portfolio, designed to address diverse workplace safety challenges and drive industry standards.

"Our goal with the MDV 3.0 is to bring KARAM's safety solutions directly to the industries that need them most," Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, commented on the launch. "We remain committed to empowering individuals, uplifting communities, and setting global benchmarks for occupational safety."

As KARAM continues to innovate and expand its reach, the company remains dedicated to its mission of promoting safety and well-being in workplaces across the globe. With the launch of MDV 3.0, KARAM reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge safety solutions and empowering industries to prioritize safety.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3500 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 100 nations. The company has a team of over 4200 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety and Midas Safety India, please visit:

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | ...

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)