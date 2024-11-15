NUTOMO Unveils The M3 Thumbprint Door Lock: The Future Of Home Security Is Here

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

M3 fingerprint door knob

Nutomo security door lock M3

M3 Nutomo smart security door lock

Nutomo smart lock thumbprint door lock

The M3 keyless entry fingerprint deadbolt offers an impressive eight ways to unlock the door, allowing users to choose their preferred access method.

FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NUTOMO, a leading innovator in smart home security solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the M3 Thumbprint Door Lock . Engineered to provide enhanced convenience and security, the M3 is set to protect homes, apartments, and offices.The M3 keyless entry fingerprint deadbolt offers an impressive eight ways to unlock the door, allowing users to choose their preferred access method. Options include fingerprints, passcodes, app control, IC cards, mechanical keys, Alexa voice control, eKeys, and remote control (gateway sold separately). It ensures that homeowners have immediate access to their home.Key Features of the M3 Front Door LockKeyless Convenience: The M3 thumbprint door lock can store 100 fingerprints, 250 passcodes, and 1,000 IC cards. Enjoy rapid access with a fingerprint recognition time of just 0.1 seconds and an impressive accuracy rate of over 99.99%, eliminating the hassle of forgotten keys.Fits Most Standard Doors: Designed to accommodate a wide range of door sizes, the M3 comes with two adjustable metal door latches (2-3/8′′ or 2-3/4′′) and is compatible with doors measuring from 1-1/4′′ to 1-3/4′′ thick. Whether the door swings left or right, the M3 is the perfect fit for any setting.Easy DIY Installation: Installing the M3 is a breeze. It can be easily mounted on standard pre-drilled doors, with voice prompts guiding each user through the setup process. All that is needed is a screwdriver, making it accessible for everyone.Long-Lasting Battery Life: Powered by 4 AA batteries (not included), the M3 front door lock can last up to 6 months. The Next lock app conveniently reminds users to replace the batteries when they are running low, and allows them to check the battery status at any time.Anti-Peeping Passcode Feature: Security is paramount, which is why the M3 includes an anti-peeping feature. If someone attempts to spy on, the keypad will lock for 3 minutes after 5 incorrect attempts, safeguarding the access information.Reliable Customer Service and WarrantyNUTOMO is committed to delivering lifetime technical support and exceptional customer service and ensuring buyer's complete satisfaction with every purchase. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing each customer to shop with confidence. Additionally, all NUTOMO products come with a 1-year warranty, covering any manufacturing defects or issues that may arise during regular use.AvailabilityThe M3 Thumbprint Door Lock is now available for purchase on Amazon and other official online retailers. For those who are looking for a fingerprint door lock that enhances their home security while offering unmatched convenience, visit NUTOMO's online stores to learn more about the M3.For more information on NUTOMO and the M3 Thumbprint Door Lock, please visit smonetrobot or NUTOMO's Amazon online store.About NUTOMONUTOMO is dedicated to providing cutting-edge smart home security solutions that empower individuals to protect their homes with ease and confidence. This innovative products combine state-of-the-art technology with user-friendly design, making home security accessible to everyone.

Hugh

SmonetRobot

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Nutomo M3 Smart Lock: Multiple Ways to Secure Your Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.