THE BUSINESS COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL UNDERSTANDING HONORS DOMINIQUE SENEQUIER, MARC BENIOFF, H.E. YASIR O. AL- RUMAYYAN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

THE DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER GLOBAL AWARDS GALA ON NOV. 14 IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), a nonprofit organization committed to furthering international understanding and advancing collaboration between business and worldwide, will host its 2024 Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Awards Gala on Thursday, November 14, in New York City. There they will honor Dominique Senequier of Ardian, Salesforce's Marc Benioff, and His Excellency Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan of PIF and Saudi Aramco with Eisenhower Global Awards. Other notable speakers include former award recipients Jane Fraser, Ruth Porat and Lim Chow Kiat, as well as Arianna Huffington and Tony James.

The theme of this year's awards ceremony is "Champions of Change: Values in Practice," underscoring that in an era where words can seem louder than actions, embodying values through tangible activities must be a priority. The program celebrates leaders and organizations that exemplify values in action, showcasing their commitment to making a difference in the world and moving society forward. Whether it's through rigorous environmental standards, diversity and inclusion initiatives or harnessing innovation as a means for improvement, these leaders demonstrate the power of aligning values with actions to drive meaningful change.

Dominique Senequier, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Ardian, will receive the Eisenhower Global Citizenship Award, which recognizes her efforts in shaping the global financial industry with both principle and purpose. Her leadership in creating responsible investment strategies and focusing on sustainability has set a new standard in private equity.

"I believe strongly that finance can be a powerful agent of change," said Senequier. "Since Ardian was founded nearly 30 years ago, it has been our steadfast belief that we should seek to be architects of positive, impactful change for the long term. We aim to foster the success of our portfolio companies and build value for our investors through each investment we make. I am truly honored to receive the Global Citizenship Award, which recognizes the power of aligning values with investment."

Marc Benioff, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Salesforce, will receive the Eisenhower Leadership Award for his commitment to positive change through business, advocacy, philanthropy and civic engagement. His visionary leadership built Salesforce into the world's second-largest enterprise software company while giving back through the 1:1:1 model of philanthropy that Benioff established at the company's founding (committing 1% of its equity, product and time to the community).

"I have always believed that business is the greatest platform for change," said Benioff. "Today, as we stand at the brink of an extraordinary AI revolution, that belief has never been stronger. With Agentforce, Salesforce is not only leading the way as the top provider of autonomous agents to businesses; we are setting a new standard for how AI and human potential can elevate every company, fuel economic growth and uplift communities around the globe. This is a future of abundance, where AI empowers us to make a meaningful impact at an unprecedented scale."

Governor of PIF and Chairman of Aramco H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan will receive BCIU's inaugural Eisenhower Global Transformation Award for leading PIF's catalytic role in driving transformation in Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030, as well as around the world, at historic scale and pace. The changes are sparking economic growth and unlocking opportunities locally and globally across dozens of sectors ranging from renewable energy to AI, technology, hospitality and tourism, gaming, automotive and sports.

Under his leadership, PIF remains committed to a robust global investment strategy to make a positive impact on the world. As a long-term investor, PIF ensures steady returns and fosters innovation and transformation.

"As a collective, these honorees are driving progress, innovation and prosperity at an unprecedented scale," said Peter Tichansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCIU. "But more importantly, each - through their own boldness and creativity - has been uniquely successful spearheading change and delivering consistent positive returns."

About BCIU

The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) is a nonprofit organization of experts, educators and advisors working to expand international trade and commerce for businesses and governments around the world. BCIU is deeply connected and trusted by 150 member companies, including many global multinationals, and maintains an unparalleled network of government relationships in every corner of the world. For 65 years, they have believed in progress and shaping the future by addressing some of the most complex global challenges, from global health to cybersecurity to agricultural sustainability. Through bespoke, transformative services, BCIU provides ways for its partners to deepen economic cooperation and enhance global growth across markets. For more information, visit bciu .

About Ardian

Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $169 billion of assets on behalf of more than 1,680 clients globally. Their broad expertise, spanning private equity, real assets and credit, enables them to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to clients' differing needs. Through Ardian Customized Solutions, they create bespoke portfolios that allow institutional clients to specify the precise mix of assets they require and to gain access to funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. Private Wealth Solutions offers dedicated services and access solutions for private banks, family offices and private institutional investors worldwide. To learn more, visit ardian .

About PIF

PIF is the investment engine driving economic transformation for Saudi Arabia and the world. With an ambitious program to deliver Vision 2030, PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment.

And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 99 companies and injects at least SAR 150 billion into the local economy each year. Through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector, PIF is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy, and laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit the website at

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their businesses for the world of AI. With Agentforce, Salesforce's trusted platform, organizations can bring humans together with agents to drive customer success - powered by AI, data and action. Visit salesforce for more information.

Contact: Pete Nonis

The Business Council for International Understanding

+1.917.459.6140

[email protected]

SOURCE The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED