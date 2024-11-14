When Saif Ali Khan Spoke About His Areas Of Interests And Cracked Everyone Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in 'Devara: Part 1', once spoke about the kind of content he consumed during his youth.

An old that has resurfaced on the Internet shows the talking about his interests.

He said that he has read a lot of Western poetry. However, what caught the attention of the audience was the hilarious manner in which the actor answered the questions.

He said, "Faiz and Ghalib. No, I am talking rubbish. My grandmother used to read them and my father reads them. Is this the age to read these things? No, I have read a lot of western poetry. Because I was studying there, what could I do? But my father says that Faiz is a phenomenal poet. And if you go to read, the Quran is also a wonderful poetry."

He further mentioned, "When I don't shoot, I am interested in a lot of things. I play guitar and music. Computer games, surfing the internet, reading books, and watching movies. I go to Bombay Gymkhana. Everything is happening there. In the shooting club, I am very interested in target shooting. In Worli, that's a great thing I do. And at home, I am interested in computers, books, all these things."

The actor also spoke about the kind of cinema that he liked to consume.

He said, "There are a lot of foreign movies like 'The Godfather'. But foreign movies are so different from Hindi movies, that there is no point in comparing them. There was a time when I used to think that I should make this movie. But I couldn't make it. Because, in reality, the way heroes speak has changed. Like a normal person speaks on the street."

"If your character speaks like that, everyone will listen carefully. The special thing about Hollywood movies is that they are well-written. There are different dialogues in every movie. In our country, we have been using the same style of dialogue for years. And that is changing in today's world. And naturally, people are appreciating it," he added.