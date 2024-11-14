EU Announces First-Ever Projects To Fund Common Weapons Purchase, Including Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has approved the first-ever financing of five cross-border projects to support common defense procurement among member states. The projects include ammunition procurement, part of which will be designated to support Ukraine.

The European Commission said this in a statement posted on its website, according to Ukrinform.

Implemented under the European Defense Reinforcement through Common Procurement instrument (EDIRPA), each of the five selected projects will receive EUR 60 million, representing a total amount of EUR 300 million funding. Procurement will be carried out in three areas, including the procurement of air and missile defense systems (two projects relating to the procurement of the MISTRAL and IRIS-T SLM systems), the procurement of modern armored vehicles (the Common Armored Vehicle System (CAVS)), and the procurement of ammunition (two projects will concern the purchase of different types of 155mm artillery ammunition).

The selected EDIRPA projects involve 20 Member States, some of which will engage in common defense procurements projects for the first time.

"This reflects EDIRPA's role in encouraging collaboration among Member States to address critical capability gaps, in particular those exacerbated by the transfer of defense products to Ukraine. On average, six Member States are participating in each project -double the minimum legal requirement of three Member States- showing the interest towards a more unified European approach to defense procurement," the statement said.