Minister Galushchenko, Partners Discuss Development Of Distributed Generation In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Rebuild Ukraine 2024, Ukrainian German Galushchenko held a number of meetings with partners with regard to cooperation in the development of distributed generation and providing assistance to Ukrainian power engineers.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Galushchenko met with the representatives of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“The parties discussed the areas of cooperation regarding projects on the development of distributed generation in Ukraine and financial instruments to implement them on site. In particular, the prospects for the development of renewable energy, namely wind and solar energy generation, were emphasized,” the report states.

Additionally, the parties spoke about investment raising for projects on the development of energy storage systems.

During a meeting with Special Envoy for Ukraine at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Erica Schouten, the parties discussed the prospects of implementing innovative solutions for the development of local energy infrastructure, namely the development of distributed generation and smart grids.

Separately, Galushchenko and Schouten focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in the restoration and development of Ukraine's energy sector, namely at the level of privately-owned companies, as well as financial instruments to attract investment in the development of Ukraine's energy sector.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with United Kingdom Minister of State for Industry at the Department for Business and Trade and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Sarah Jones, the key topics of discussion were assistance to Ukraine's energy sector, protection of energy objects, and deepening cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Galushchenko and Jones also considered the matters of short- and long-term cooperation between the two countries, namely in the nuclear energy sector.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko held a meeting with Polish Climate and Environment Minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska. The key topic was the areas of cooperation to assist Ukraine with going through the current heating season.

