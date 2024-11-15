Dehradun Crash: 6 Youngsters Killed, 1 Injured In Car Accident While Returning From Party Here's What Happened

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Six youngsters, including three women, lost their lives and one person was critically as their speeding MUV crashed into a container truck near ONGC Chowk in Dehradun. As per the Times of India report, the incident happened on November 11 night.

The six who died in the crash were between the age group of 19-24. They are identified as Guneet Singh, Kamakshi Singhal, Navya Goyal, Rishabh Jain, Atul Agarwal, and Kunal Kukreja. The sole survivor is Siddhesh Agarwal. As per the latest report by TOI, Agarawal is hospitalised but his condition is stable.





Here's what happened

According to CCTV footage and statements from passersby, the youngsters were travelling in Innova at a speed of 100 kmph. On November 13, a cop who is doing the investigating the case told TOI that the MUV was likely a new vehicle as it was without number plates.

He further added that a luxury car overtook them at high speed and this prompted the MUV driver also to accelerate in an attempt to catch up. During this time, a container truck was also crossing the intersection at a normal pace, resulting in the collision.

"Driver of the MUV misjudged the timing, thinking they could also cross the intersection before the truck, which was heading towards Kaulagarh from Kishangarh Chowk, had passed. As a result, the speeding MUV collided with the truck's left side from behind," the police said as quoted by TOI.

No complaint filed yet.

Station House officie, Inspector KC Bhatt at the Canntt police station also told TOI that they have not yet received any complaint from the victim's family members which could warrant case registration.

Truck driver not at fault

Inspector Bhatt told TOI that the preliminary investigation indicates the container truck driver was not at fault, as the MUV collided with the truck's rear left section, a known blind spot for large vehicles.