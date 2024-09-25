Israeli Occupation Intensifies Raids On Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli air force launched raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern region, as the war entered its 355th day. The occupation attacked tents of displaced people in the Nuseirat camp, in the middle of the strip, early Wednesday, leaving several dead and wounded.





The of in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation committed four massacres against civilians in the strip during the past 24 hours, in which 28 were killed and 85 others were wounded. According to the ministry, the toll of the Israeli aggression has increased to 41,495 dead and 96,006 wounded since 7 October.





On Tuesday, in front of the General Assembly in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the situation, describing it as a“permanent nightmare” that threatens“the entire region”, calling again for an immediate ceasefire, and stressing before the leaders and representatives of 193 countries in the United Nations that“Gaza is a perpetual nightmare that threatens to drag the entire region into chaos, starting with Lebanon.”





Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)said that what was revealed in a report by the American website“ProPublica” about“the deliberate concealment by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, with the complicity of his president Joe Biden, of the truth about the criminal Zionist entity starving our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and its obstruction of the entry of aid to Gaza, before Congress for fear that this would affect the supply of weapons to the occupation army, is a new confirmation of the complicity of this American administration, and Blinken and Biden personally, in the crime of genocide against our people.”





The movement added in a statement that“this criminal behaviour carried out by Blinken requires the honourable people in the US Congress and the American judicial bodies to investigate what he did, which caused the killing of thousands of our people, whether by direct killing with American weapons or through complicity with the policies of starvation and deprivation that the criminal Zionist entity has implemented and continues to implement, in violation of the most basic rules of international humanitarian law.”





Hamas called on international judicial institutions, primarily the International Criminal Court, to“take these reports seriously and take legal action against Blinken, considering him a participant in the deliberate starvation and genocide against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”





In a related context, a truck carrying a container containing the bodies of 88 Palestinian dead left Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, for Israel, as the Gaza government refused to receive them without data.





Ismail Al-Thawabtah, Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, said that these bodies arrived in a container without any coordination with Palestinian or international parties, and with complete arrogance, haughtiness, and contempt for the dignity of the dead, which is an inhumane act.