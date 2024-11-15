Rubio And Trump Agree On Ukraine But Not On NATO

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Almost all of Donald Trump's nominees for critical positions within his presidential administration have been non-traditional. Fox News presenter Pete Hegseth was named as Trump's possible defense secretary.

Alongside Elon Musk, company entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has been tapped to lead a newly named Department of Efficiency. With little background in border protection, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been nominated as the director of the Department of Homeland Security.

Linda McMahon , World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder, has been mentioned as Trump's likely pick for secretary of commerce. All of these people have been incredibly loyal to Trump. Few have experience of being elected and representing the public.

That makes the nomination of Florida's Senator Marco Rubio a little surprising. Rubio wasn't an election denier , something that the other picks have been vocal about, and he has years of experience as a senator. Rubio also famously made fun of Trump's hands when he was vying against him for the Republican nomination in 2016.

In Trump's usual fashion, he responded by referring to Rubio as “Little Marco .” But these two have clearly buried the hatchet. Rubio ended up campaigning on behalf of Trump and became one of his biggest fans.

So what makes Rubio a surprising pick for Trump's foreign policy leader? Rubio is seen as more of a traditional interventionist and isn't a fan of Russia. He called Vladimir Putin a “killer ,” although within the last two years, Rubio has moderated his position.

This month, Rubio said that, although he supports Ukraine, the war has to end. Rubio reasoned the US was funding a stalemate and this was no longer in Ukraine or US interests. Although he added:“That doesn't mean that we celebrate what Vladimir Putin did or are excited about it.”